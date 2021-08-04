TODAY'S PAPER
Slurs sprayed on Sikh temple in Floral Park, cops say 

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A Sikh temple in Floral Park was burglarized and vandalized with "bias slurs and religious words" in black spray paint, according to Nassau police.

The vandalism, which is being investigated by the county department’s Williston Park-based Third Squad detectives, occurred sometime between Monday and Wednesday at the center at 383 Jericho Turnpike, the department said in a news release.

"A ladder was discovered leaning against the outside of the building, which allowed the subject to enter through a window. Graffiti was located on the roof, windows and the fence," according to the release, which did not specify which words were sprayed on.

The temple’s leadership couldn’t be reached for comment.

A 2014 article said that most of Long Island's 10,000 or so Sikhs are originally from India, and mainly live in Nassau County, having migrated east from Queens.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

