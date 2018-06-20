A Port Jefferson Station man was accused Wednesday of running a drug ring that included two Nassau police officers and of conspiring with a third officer to commit robberies at an Islandia casino, authorities said.

Federal and Long Island law enforcement officials had conducted a monthslong investigation into the ring, said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini in a Riverhead news conference announcing the indictment of 13 people, including the officers.

In one instance, Sini said, the alleged leader, Daniel Caceres, 29, conspired with Nassau police officer Bruce Moeller when the two walked into Jake’s 58 casino in May — Moeller armed and flashing his badge as he walked past a security guard.

The officer’s wife, Christina Moeller, a casino employee, sent him a text about a high roller who had won more than $50,000, Sini said. Caceres and Moeller then searched the casino for the patron, intending to rob him, but did not find the man, Sini said.

The Moellers were arrested on June 13. They pleaded not guilty that day at their arraignment at First District court in Central Islip. Bruce Moeller was released on a $30,000 bond and Christina Moeller was released on a $50,000 bond.

Moeller and his wife are also accused of conspiring to rob an armored truck at the casino, said Sini, who was joined by Suffolk County police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Service.

Caceres is also accused of running a drug ring that distributed marijuana, cocaine, heroin, Xanax and other drugs. He pleaded not guilty to drug charges Wednesday in Riverhead and his attorney declined to comment.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Suffolk County Judge Timothy Mazzei set bail at $300,000 cash or $600,000 bond. Ten other people, including Nassau County police Officers Erik Skoglund and Karen Ernst, also face drug-related charges.

Attorneys for the Moellers and the other officers couldn’t be reached for comment.

Caceres is accused of having marijuana mailed from California to the Long Island homes of Skoglund and Ernst, Sini said. Skoglund and Ernst were given desk appearance tickets and will be arraigned at a later date.