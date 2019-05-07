Sini: Oxy dealer kept assault rifles arsenal

Complaints from neighbors last March in Shirley led a few weeks later to the arrest of an oxycodone dealer with an arsenal of assault rifles, Suffolk police and prosecutors said Tuesday.

District Attorney Timothy Sini announced the unsealing of an indictment against Daniel Hassler, 39, charging him with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and numerous other gun and drug counts. Hassler is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Sini, standing behind a table full of weapons and ammunition at a news conference in Riverhead, said Hassler preyed on both indigent, legitimate prescription drug users and on addicts. Hassler found people with prescriptions to the highly addictive opioid oxycodone, bought their pills and then resold them, Sini said.

Because he'd been robbed by rival dealers, Sini said he kept several assault rifles and "pentagon" high-capacity magazines. One such gun, fully loaded with 50 rounds, was found on Hassler's bed when officers executed a search warrant on April 24, Sini said.

"This individual armed himself to the teeth," Sini said. "These are military-grade weapons that could easily be used to cause mass devastation."

Suffolk police targeted Hassler after neighbors alerted officers to what seemed like drug traffic in and out of his house, Sini said. An investigation showed that Hassler kept tabs on people with legitimate prescriptions, even keeping track of when they were due for refills, Sini said. He declined to say how Hassler found these patients.

Gerard Gigante, Suffolk police chief of detectives, credited officers from his department and Homeland Security Investigations for executing a dangerous search warrant safely.

"It's nice to see this one operation put out of business," Gigante said.