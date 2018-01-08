Police said he stole a sink from a restaurant in Smithtown.

Now, Suffolk County police are hoping you can help identify the suspect, whose image and getaway truck were caught on surveillance video at the scene of the alleged theft.

The theft occurred at Azulejos on Route 25 in Smithtown at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 11, police said. It was then, police said, that the suspect stole the sink, valued at $250, from the rear of the building — fleeing the scene in a truck.

Police have released photos of the suspect and vehicle and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.