Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
69° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Drunken driver pleads guilty to running over teen skateboarder, DA says

The boy was seriously injured when Luis De Jesus hit him in a West Hempstead parking lot in October, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said. De Jesus could be sentenced to 15 years in prison on Oct. 22. 

Luis De Jesus, 43, has pleaded guilty to

Luis De Jesus, 43, has pleaded guilty to running over a teenage boy skateboarding in the rear parking lot of a strip mall on Hempstead Turnpike at Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead on Oct. 27. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print

A homeless man pleaded guilty Friday to running over and seriously injuring a teenage skateboarder with his minivan in October, the Nassau County district attorney's office said. 

Luis De Jesus, 43, could get 15 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said. He will be sentenced Oct. 22. 

"Because of the callous and thoughtless actions of a drunk driver, a 15-year-old boy continues to suffer life-threatening injuries nearly a year after being run over and dragged by a minivan," Singas said in a statement Friday. "A vehicle can be a dangerous weapon when driven in such an irresponsible and reckless manner. Public safety demands that drivers who engage in this kind of behavior are held responsible."

The teenager was taken to Winthrop Hospital and underwent surgery for internal bleeding after being hit by De Jesus' minivan on Oct. 27. He was hospitalized for five weeks, Singas said.

The teenage boy now undergoes physical therapy three times a week, the district attorney said. He still has a brain bleed, permanent vision damage to his left eye, and has a large pulmonary embolism.

De Jesus drove his Dodge Caravan directly toward seven teenage boys, who had been skateboarding at a shopping center parking lot at Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead, around 5:45 p.m. that Friday, Singas said. 

Most of the boys dodged the minivan, but one was struck and dragged under the vehicle, the district attorney said.

A group of Good Samaritans detained De Jesus until police arrived. Police investigated and determined that De Jesus was driving drunk. His blood-alcohol level — tested about 21⁄2 hours after the collision — was 0.20 percent, more than twice the legal limit, according to court papers.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Latest Long Island News

The eastbound Northern State Parkway begins to flood Sunken Meadow partially closed overnight
Dr. Steven Walerstein. Dedicated doctor, administrator and mentor dies at 63
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart is shown Suffolk launches school shooting tip line 
A view of St. Agnes Cathedral, the seat Diocese: LI priest steps down after alleged abuse
An eastbound train pulls into the the Hicksville LIRR: Weekend discount, track work continue
NASSAU COUNTY SEAL Judge: County can't charge tax exempts for sewers