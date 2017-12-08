TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police: Skydiving photo could bring down pair

Suffolk County police said they are seeking the

Suffolk County police said they are seeking the public's help identifying these two people, who allegedly used a stolen credit card number at Skydive Long Island on June 20, 2017.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Police said they are looking for a highflying pair who used a stolen credit card number to take two skydiving trips.

The man and the woman used the stolen information at Skydive Long Island in Shirley on June 20 and paid for video footage — giving police clear pictures that were made public Friday.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the identity of the thieves to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is available, police said.

