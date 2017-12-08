Police said they are looking for a highflying pair who used a stolen credit card number to take two skydiving trips.

The man and the woman used the stolen information at Skydive Long Island in Shirley on June 20 and paid for video footage — giving police clear pictures that were made public Friday.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the identity of the thieves to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is available, police said.