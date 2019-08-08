The 15-year-old fatally shot Wednesday in a wooded area in Central Islip was targeted in a gang-related killing, Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said Thursday afternoon.

Hart, speaking at an unrelated news conference in Ronkonkoma, declined to identify whether investigators suspect the killing was the work of MS-13 gang members.

“This is absolutely a targeted event and gang-related, so there’s no risk to the public,” said Hart.

But a law enforcement source said the killing has “earmarks” of an MS-13 killing. In the last decade, authorities have attributed at least 50 killings, some of which have occurred in wooded areas in Suffolk and Nassau counties, to the brutal street gang.

This would be the first homicide linked to MS-13 in Suffolk County since four teenage boys were slaughtered with machetes in a Central Islip park in April 2017, though police last year discovered remains of a MS-13 victim killed in 2015.

Suffolk police have not yet released the name of the victim shot about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in woods behind a temple on East Suffolk Avenue. Hart said the victim’s identity would be publicly released “very soon.”

Hart declined to answer further questions, citing the ongoing investigation.

“We’re definitely running this down, obviously,” she said.

In a news release yesterday, Suffolk police said the victim was with three other males in the wood when they were approached by two men “who fired shots.”

Suffolk Homicide Squad Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said Wednesday that the four males ran in different directions when the two men approached. Two of them ran to a nearby 7-11 convenience store and called 911.

The victim was found shot in the woods and was pronounced dead at the scene.