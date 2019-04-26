The driver of the white minivan that struck a wounded man and a police officer in downtown Farmingdale last weekend has been arrested and charged with assault and leaving the scene, police said Friday.

Eric Dori, 19, of Huntington, was taken into custody Thursday, a day after police released a photo of the late-model Dodge minivan and asked the public to help them identify and locate the vehicle.

Dori was charged with two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly striking the man, who minutes earlier had been slashed during a fight inside or outside the Mystique Gardens hookah bar on April 20, and the officer who attended to him, according to Nassau County police. Dori was also charged with leaving the scene of an incident with serious injuries and leaving the scene of an incident with property damage.

At the time of the incident, police said the injured man was slashed in the neck. On Friday, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the unidentified man was slashed across the face.

"We don’t know if Eric Dori was involved in the slashing," Ryder said at a news conference in Mineola.

Dori is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges on Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

The investigation into the slashing continues, Ryder said.

Police were summoned to the hookah bar on Conklin Street on Saturday, about 2:45 a.m., where a fight broke out and a "couple" of people were slashed, Ryder said. The wounded victim ran away and was chased by the responding officers, police said. He ran into a nearby municipal parking lot and collapsed.

At that time, Dori, driving a 2003 Chevy Venture, struck a parked black 2000 Nissan, causing it to spin and hit a woman standing nearby, police said. Initially, police described the vehicle as a late-model Dodge minivan.

"Then he continued forward, and he drove and he struck our officer, driving him into a telephone pole," Ryder said. "And then the individual from the original slashing, the first victim, he was also then ran over by our subject's car."

The officer, who injured his back and head, returned to work Thursday, Ryder said.

"It could’ve been a lot worse and tragic, but not for the fact that our officer tried to get out of the way when struck by that vehicle," Ryder said.

The wounded man was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he remained Friday in serious condition, Ryder said. The woman who was hit by Dori's car was also taken to a hospital but Ryder did not provide an update on her condition.