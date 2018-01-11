TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man slashes Valley Stream Walmart worker, steals TV

Police say this man robbed a Valley Stream

Police say this man robbed a Valley Stream Walmart on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Newsday Staff
Detectives are seeking a man who stole a television from a Walmart in Valley Stream and slashed an 18-year-old worker who approached him, police said.

The robbery at the Green Acres Road store happened at 7:48 a.m., Nassau County police said.

The man, about 6 feet tall, 40 to 50 years old with a stocky build, “wearing a gray sweater, gray hat, black pants, black shoes and a Walmart vest,” was approached by the employee while trying to leave the store with a television he did not pay for, police said.

The robber attacked the worker with a box cutter type of knife, tearing the arm of her jacket, Nassau County police said. The worker was not injured.

The man fled with the TV and got into a light blue or gray Honda Pilot, which headed north on Green Acres Road, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the robbery to confidentially call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

