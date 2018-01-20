TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Suffolk cops double the reward in search for vandalism suspects

Police are seeking information that leads to the arrest of suspects they say broke more than 30 vehicle and residence windows.

Suffolk County police released these images to seek the public's help identifying suspects who broke more than 30 vehicle and home windows on Jan. 13 and 14, 2018, in the East Northport and Commack area. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Laura Blasey laura.blasey@newsday.com @lblasey
Suffolk County police have doubled the reward for information related to a series of complaints about broken windows in the Commack and East Northport area.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is now offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Police said two or three individuals are believed to behind more than 30 reports of broken vehicle and residence windows in Commack, East Northport and Elwood. The spree took place between 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 1:30 a.m. on Jan 14.

The reward money would be given within 72 hours of arrest.

Two people were captured on home surveillance cameras in hooded sweatshirts, breaking windows with rocks and brandishing a baseball bat, police said. The group drove off in a white Ford Expedition with a moon roof that they believe was driven by a woman.

The following streets in East Northport were vandalized: Udell Way, Barnes Lane, Garfield Place, Grover Lane, Bellafiore Drive, Caravan Drive, Cedrus Avenue, Effron Avenue, Lansing Lane, Stell Lane, Atlas Way, Forsythe Drive, Purdy Avenue, Greg Lane, Richlee Drive, Gildare Drive and Furwood Court.

The following streets in Commack were vandalized: Hayrick Lane, Splitrail Place, Banbury Lane and Marshmallow Drive.

Hooper and Thadford streets in Elwood also were targeted, police said.

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk. She has been at Newsday since 2015 and is a University of Maryland alumna.

