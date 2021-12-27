Smith Haven Mall closes temporarily, reopens after false gunshot reports

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove closed temporarily Monday evening but has reopened after Suffolk police received several 911 calls reporting "possible" shots fired, calls that turned out to be false, police said.

"A group of approximately 10 teenagers were involved in an altercation during which a trash can was knocked over, causing a loud noise that was mistaken for a gunshot," police said in a news release. There were no injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear for how long the mall was closed.

Officials for the public relations firm that represents the Simon Property Group, which owns Smith Haven Mall, could not be immediately reached for comment.