Cops: Worker at Smithtown senior apartment complex stole from resident

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A maintenance worker at an apartment complex for seniors in Smithtown was arrested Friday afternoon for stealing from a resident and possessing stolen property, Suffolk County police said.

Fourth Precinct officers took Leonard Marino, 31, of Ronkonkoma into custody following in investigation of thefts at the Siena Village Apartment Complex on Bishops Road, police said.

Marino stole medication from an apartment in August and pawned stolen jewelry twice in September, police said. He was also seen entering an apartment without permission last month, police said.

Officers believe Marino entered apartments when residents weren’t home or deceived people into allowing him in their apartment.

Marino was charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, criminal trespass, petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. 

He is expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

Anyone who believes they are a victim should call 631-854-8466.

