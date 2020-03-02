TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Police: 3 men used baseball bat to break into Smithtown liquor store

By John Valenti
Police said three men used a baseball bat to smash through the front door of a Smithtown liquor store last week, breaking in and stealing cash and liquor before fleeing the scene. Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are asking the public for help in catching the criminals.

The incident occurred at Figari's Wine and Liquor, located at 120 East Main St., at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 21, police said.

Video surveillance from the scene shows the men outside the store with the bat and then inside the store, where police said the trio took $200 in cash and $300 in liquor.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit information through a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play at P3 Tips or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential, police said, and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

