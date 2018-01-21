TODAY'S PAPER
Bohemia man charged in TD Bank robbery, police say

John Scrofani Jr., left, was arrested in the

John Scrofani Jr., left, was arrested in the robbery of a TD Bank in Smithtown on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: SCPD; James Carbone

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
A Bohemia man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he robbed a bank in Smithtown.

Suffolk police said John Scrofani Jr., 31, entered the TD Bank at 714 Rte. 347 at 10:57 a.m. and presented a note to a teller demanding cash. The teller complied and Scrofani Jr. fled, police said.

Police did not say how much money was stolen.

Fourth Precinct officers responded and pulled Scrofani over on Route 347 at Brooksite Drive in Smithtown a short time later and arrested him, police said.

It’s unclear whether any of the stolen cash was recovered.

Scrofani Jr. was charged with third-degree robbery, police said. He will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

