Cops: 3 arrested in Deer Park smoke shop burglary

A Deer Park smoke shop evidently was too alluring for three people who crashed a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe through a window and stole cartons, only to be stopped for a faulty headlight, police said Wednesday.

The trio were pulled over on Deer Park Avenue shortly after midnight by First Precinct Sgt. Robert Desanto, who spotted what Suffolk police in a statement said was an “inadequate headlight.”

“Sergeant Desanto observed glass on the rear bumper of the Chevrolet and multiple cartons of cigarettes and boxes of vape pens inside the vehicle,” the statement said.

As the sergeant spoke with the suspects, the burglary at the Smoke Hub, 15 Bay Shore Rd., was reported over the police radio, police said.

The driver, Stanley Emerson, 52, of Brentwood, and his passengers, Keith Pasha, 32, of Bay Shore, and Jacqueline DiPalma, 36, Hauppauge, were charged with burglary, police said.

No information regarding defense attorneys for the three suspects was immediately available.

Thay are expected to arraigned Wednesday.