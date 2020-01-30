Two teens, one of them from East Meadow, have been arrested and charged in a string of Nassau County smoke shop burglaries dating to December, Nassau County police said Thursday.

Uzair Khan, 18, of Bette Road, East Meadow, and Mathew Hartenstein, 19, of Kings Highway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn, were arrested after an investigation into a burglary Saturday at the E-Smoke Shop at 2174 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, police said. That burglary occurred at 3:13 a.m.

A subsequent investigation by Major Case Bureau detectives then linked the teens to six additional burglaries, including: Pipes/Stuff Smoke Shop, 2384 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, Dec. 8 and Dec. 12; Twisted Smoke Shop, 347 Merrick Ave., East Meadow, Dec. 29 and Jan. 5; Arturo Smoke Shop, 5632 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, Jan. 12 and Tuesday. In each of the burglaries, police said, Khan and Hartenstein stole nicotine-based and CBD-based products.

CBD is a cannabis-derived extract used in a variety of items, from gummies to oils.

Police said Khan was arrested by investigators Wednesday near the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Avis Drive in East Meadow. Hartenstein was arrested Thursday on Clocks Boulevard in Massapequa, police said.

Each was charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary and were scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court, Hempstead.