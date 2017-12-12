DNA discovered in a tobacco shop pointed to a Franklin Square man as the robber who stole cigarettes from there eight months ago, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Peter Wezkiewicz, 34, of Carl Avenue in Franklin Square, was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of first-degree robbery, police said.

He left a glove behind at The Smoke Shop on Hempstead Turnpike when he demanded money from the clerk the night of April 6, police said. The clerk refused to hand over cash and the suspect, who wore a red, white and blue bandana across his face, ran off but not before stealing two cartons of cigarettes, police said.

Detectives got DNA from the glove and matched it to a state database of DNA profiles, police said. Details on Weziewic/’s criminal record were not immediately available, a police spokesman said.