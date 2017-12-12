TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 35° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 35° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

DNA leads cops to smoke shop robbery arrest, cops say

Peter Wezkiewicz, 34, of Franklin Square, was

Peter Wezkiewicz, 34, of Franklin Square, was arrested at his home Tuesday and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of first-degree robbery, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

DNA discovered in a tobacco shop pointed to a Franklin Square man as the robber who stole cigarettes from there eight months ago, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Peter Wezkiewicz, 34, of Carl Avenue in Franklin Square, was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of first-degree robbery, police said.

He left a glove behind at The Smoke Shop on Hempstead Turnpike when he demanded money from the clerk the night of April 6, police said. The clerk refused to hand over cash and the suspect, who wore a red, white and blue bandana across his face, ran off but not before stealing two cartons of cigarettes, police said.

Detectives got DNA from the glove and matched it to a state database of DNA profiles, police said. Details on Weziewic/’s criminal record were not immediately available, a police spokesman said.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday, Dec. 1600: Trump slam of Gillibrand has locker-room smell
Akayed Ullah, 27, left, of Brooklyn, is suspected U.S. attorney: Terror suspect apparently 'hoped to die'
Oyster Bay Councilman Anthony Macagnone, seen in July, Town board tables vote on inspector general
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., answers a question about Trump insults Gillibrand after resignation call
Former Town of Oyster Bay Commissioner Frederick Ippolito Ex-official Ippolito’s conviction vacated after death
A Smithtown bay constable boat overturned on the Town employees rescued after boat overturned
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE