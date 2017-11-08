He robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint early one morning last month in North Bellport, Suffolk County police said. Now, police have released surveillance footage of the suspect — asking for the public’s help finding him.

The armed robbery occurred at the Bellport Smoke Shop on Montauk Highway at 2:38 a.m. Oct. 16, police said. The suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the store wearing a tan sweater and gloves and carrying a backpack. Police said he demanded cash, the cashier complied and the robber fled on foot.

Police said the robber wore a hat and that his face was covered with a bandanna or scarf that appeared to have a floral pattern. Police said that based on information from the store clerk, they believe the robber was a man. Police did not disclose how much was taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.