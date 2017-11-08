This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Bellport Smoke Shop holdup suspect sought, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police

Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public's help identifying the man who robbed Bellport Smoke Shop on Montauk Highway at 2:38 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2017.

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
He robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint early one morning last month in North Bellport, Suffolk County police said. Now, police have released surveillance footage of the suspect — asking for the public’s help finding him.

The armed robbery occurred at the Bellport Smoke Shop on Montauk Highway at 2:38 a.m. Oct. 16, police said. The suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the store wearing a tan sweater and gloves and carrying a backpack. Police said he demanded cash, the cashier complied and the robber fled on foot.

Police said the robber wore a hat and that his face was covered with a bandanna or scarf that appeared to have a floral pattern. Police said that based on information from the store clerk, they believe the robber was a man. Police did not disclose how much was taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

