TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Man sent indecent images to minor on Snapchat, Nassau police say

Arthur Pollera, 58, is charged with disseminating indecent

Arthur Pollera, 58, is charged with disseminating indecent material to minors. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

A Massapequa man has been arrested, accused of disseminating indecent material to minors , Nassau police said Thursday.

Arthur Pollera, 58, of Eastgate Road, engaged in sexual conversations and showed pictures of his genitals to a juvenile girl  on Snapchat on Sunday at 10:30 p.m., according to the Special Victims Squad of Nassau police. His username was "APollera2019," police said in a news release.

Pollera was arrested without incident Thursday, police said.

He is charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and will be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

The Special Victims Squad requests anyone who may have been a victim of Pollera or has any additional information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022.

Headshot of Newsday employee Deborah Morris on June

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Anthony St. Hilaire, 22, and Olivia Digrigoli, 21. A year later, cops still seek clues in couple's slaying
Marjorie Behrman, 96, who lived in Plainview for Longtime Plainview resident 'was her own person'
Junior firefighter Jonathan Cox, 15, leads the fire Fire camp hopes to turn 'juniors' into volunteers
Lucinda Franks, wife of the late Robert M. Thousands pay tribute to longtime Manhattan DA
Maritza Rivera with daughters Steffani, center, 10, and LIers weigh in on next step for Puerto Rico
Thomas Kelsey, 45, of Centereach, was last seen Cops, friends looking for man last seen July 7
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search