A Massapequa man has been arrested, accused of disseminating indecent material to minors , Nassau police said Thursday.

Arthur Pollera, 58, of Eastgate Road, engaged in sexual conversations and showed pictures of his genitals to a juvenile girl on Snapchat on Sunday at 10:30 p.m., according to the Special Victims Squad of Nassau police. His username was "APollera2019," police said in a news release.

Pollera was arrested without incident Thursday, police said.

He is charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and will be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

The Special Victims Squad requests anyone who may have been a victim of Pollera or has any additional information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022.