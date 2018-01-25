A Lynbrook man was ordered held without bail Thursday in a December 2016 sneak attack on a woman in Long Beach that left her with “catastrophic” injuries, police said.

Ralph Keppler, 27, of Lynbrook, was lurking near the victim’s home when the assault happened on Dec. 4, Long Beach police said Thursday.

Keppler waited for the woman, then attacked her from behind, striking her in the head with a blunt object and “causing catastrophic head and brain injuries,” police said.

“It is alleged that Keppler specifically targeted this victim,” police said in a news release.

Keppler was arrested and arraigned Thursday at Long Beach City Court on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree, police said. He was remanded back into custody and is due to return to court Tuesday, police said.

It was not yet known who represented Keppler in court.

Check back for updates on this developing story.