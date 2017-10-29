A Bay Shore man was arrested on Sunday for violating the social host law after two 20-year-olds who attended a party he was giving became ill from drinking too much alcohol, Suffolk County police said.

Police said that at about 1:40 a.m., Sixth Precinct Patrol officers responded to a complaint of a loud party at a home on High Street in Port Jefferson where Robert Egan, 22, was hosting the party.

According to a police news release, there were about 100 people at the party and “many” of them were underage.

“Two 20-year-old males had become ill from alcohol consumption, and were transported to a hospital for treatment,” the release added.

Police said Egan is charged with violating the social host law and is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 9 in First District Court in Central Islip.