An Elmont woman was arrested Tuesday for climbing through a window to attack an acquaintance over a negative social media post, Nassau County police said.

After punching and kicking her 18-year-old female neighbor, police said, Niaomi Russell snatched items from a pocketbook in the Parkhurst Road residence.

Russell, 24, also of Parkhurst Road, was charged one week after she confronted the victim, Fifth Squad detectives said.

Russell was arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree assault.

Police said Russell was denied entry when she went to the victim’s home on Sept. 4 about 1:30 p.m. to confront the victim about the social media post.

But, police said, she climbed through an open rear window and found the victim hiding in a bathroom, where Russell punched and kicked her, causing bruising on her right shoulder.

Police said Russell then took some items from the victim’s pocketbook, which was in another room, and left the home.

Russell was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County during arraignment and is due back in court on Thursday, according to court records. She was being held on $750 bond or $500 cash bail, court records show.