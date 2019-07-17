A Bethpage man was arrested and charged with assault after police said he attacked a female social worker Tuesday, throwing her to her office floor and "punching her multiple times" in the head and chest.

The attack occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at the Nassau County Department of Social Services on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in East Garden City.

Nassau County police said the suspect, Richard Schipani, 63, whose home address is listed as an Extended Stay America motel on South Oyster Bay Road, was "being evaluated" when he "became combative" — and assaulted the social worker.

The identity of the social worker was not released because she is a victim. Police said she was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Officers responding to the disturbance call arrested Schipani following what was described by police as "a brief struggle."

He was charged with second-degree assault and with resisting arrest and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Additional details of the events preceding the attack were not immediately known and it was not immediately clear if Schipani is represented by counsel.