Long IslandCrime

Police: Man in custody after killing mom, stabbing dad in Syosset

Scene outside Syosset home where police said a

Scene outside Syosset home where police said a son fatally stabbed his mom, injured his dad.  Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A man was in custody Thursday morning after attacking his parents in Syosset, fatally stabbing his mother and injuring his father, police said.

Police received a report of the attack just before 9 p.m., police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said.

The mom was found stabbed in the torso. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital, he said.

The dad also was stabbed but survived, police said.  

Further details were not immediately available.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

