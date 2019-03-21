Police: Man in custody after killing mom, stabbing dad in Syosset
A man was in custody Thursday morning after attacking his parents in Syosset, fatally stabbing his mother and injuring his father, police said.
Police received a report of the attack just before 9 p.m., police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said.
The mom was found stabbed in the torso. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital, he said.
The dad also was stabbed but survived, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.