A man was in custody Thursday morning after attacking his parents in Syosset, fatally stabbing his mother and injuring his father, police said.

Police received a report of the attack just before 9 p.m., police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said.

The mom was found stabbed in the torso. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital, he said.

The dad also was stabbed but survived, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.