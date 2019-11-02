TODAY'S PAPER
Son punches, tries to throw elderly mom down stairs in Hicksville, police say

Anil Khandpur, 39, of Hicksville, has been charged

Anil Khandpur, 39, of Hicksville, has been charged with the attempted murder of his 82-year-old mother. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An 82-year-old mother was brutally assaulted Friday by her son, who was charged with attempted murder among other felonies, Nassau police said.

The mother — who shares her Hicksville home with her son, Anil Khandpur, 39  — was entering the home when he grabbed her, dragged her to the top of the basement stairs and attempted to throw her down, police said in a statement.

The woman managed to "kick herself free" only to be bitten on the cheek by her son, which caused "substantial pain," police said. The mother then barricaded herself in her bedroom, where she stayed for several hours.

Once she left the room, however, her son renewed his assault, punching her "multiple times in the head," police said, again causing what they describe as substantial pain.

The mother then fled her home and called 911. Her son was arrested at about 3 p.m. without incident, police said.

In addition to attempted murder, Khandpur — who is expected to be arraigned on Saturday — also was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment, assault, criminal mischief, aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated family offense as well as criminal contempt, police said.

Khandpur was charged with criminal contempt because police said he violated an order of protection.

It was not known if he was represented by counsel for his current case.

The Legal Aid Society of Nassau is representing him for charges stemming from an April 22 arrest, according to court records. Additional details about that case were not immediately available.

