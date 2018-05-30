A Coram teenager stabbed his mother to death during a fight Wednesday morning, Suffolk police said.

Jacob Beechem, 18, was arrested at his home on Steven Place after police said he argued with his mother, Donette Beechem, 47.

Police said Jacob stabbed his mother during the altercation. A medical examiner pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.

Jacob Beechem was hurt when he tried to exit the home from a window, police said. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Beechem has been charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.