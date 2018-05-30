TODAY'S PAPER
Coram man stabs mother to death during fight, police say

Nassau County police at the scene of a

Nassau County police at the scene of a stabbing in Coram on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
A Coram teenager stabbed his mother to death during a fight Wednesday morning, Suffolk police said.

Jacob Beechem, 18, was arrested at his home on Steven Place after police said he argued with his mother, Donette Beechem, 47.

Police said Jacob stabbed his mother during the altercation. A medical examiner pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.

Jacob Beechem was hurt when he tried to exit the home from a window, police said. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Beechem has been charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

