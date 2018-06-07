A Roslyn man stole more than $4.5 million from his mother’s bank account and spent the money on box seats at the Super Bowl, private jets and a $100,000 bottle of Champagne, prosecutors said Thursday in announcing his arrest.

Samuel Bernstein, 24, was arraigned on first-degree and second-degree aggravated harassment charges in Mineola, prosecutors said. The judge set bail at $750,000 bond or $650,000 cash.

Bernstein “stole $4.5 million from an account controlled by his mother,” prosecutors said in a news release. “The mother, who used the personal account to fund a charity for wheelchair tennis players, became aware of the theft in April 2017.”

Bernstein “accessed his mother’s bank account electronically from June 2015 to June 2017” and used the money to pay off his friends’ credit cards, prosecutors said.

In addition to spending the money on private jets and Super Bowl tickets, Bernstein splurged on nightclubs and hotels, prosecutors said.

Bernstein also used mobile payment services “to transfer money to various accounts and then obtain cash after the subsequent transfers,” prosecutors said.

He also sent a text message to a law enforcement officer’s family threatening harm, prosecutors said.