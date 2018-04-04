A Sound Beach man has been charged with drunken driving after his car hit another vehicle in the hamlet Tuesday night, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the other driver suffered minor injuries.

Police said the crash happened at 10:12 p.m. when Taylor Warren, 22, of Beach Street, was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry on Adams Avenue near North Country Road, and his vehicle struck a 2017 Honda driven by a woman, 39.

The woman was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Police said Warren was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.