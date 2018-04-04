TODAY'S PAPER
Man charged with DWI in Sound Beach crash, police say

Police said a man was charged with drunken

Police said a man was charged with drunken driving after this crash Tuesday on North Country Road and Adams Avenue in Sound Beach. Photo Credit: On Scene Photography Inc. / Christopher Sabella

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A Sound Beach man has been charged with drunken driving after his car hit another vehicle in the hamlet Tuesday night, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the other driver suffered minor injuries.

Police said the crash happened at 10:12 p.m. when Taylor Warren, 22, of Beach Street, was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry on Adams Avenue near North Country Road, and his vehicle struck a 2017 Honda driven by a woman, 39.

The woman was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Police said Warren was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Lisa Irizarry

