TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Sini: Sound Beach man pleads guilty to human trafficking, prostitution ring

Raymond Rodio III of Sound Beach, faces 9

Raymond Rodio III of Sound Beach, faces 9 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to running a human trafficking and prostitution ring, authorities said. Credit: James Carbone

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Sound Beach man has pleaded guilty to human trafficking and prostitution charges for running a sex ring out of the basement of his parents' home and coercing victims with heroin and crack cocaine, Suffolk prosecutors said Tuesday.

Raymond Rodio III, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking as a B violent felony, four counts of sex trafficking as a B felony, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, second-degree promoting prostitution and third-degree promoting prostitution, officials said.

Starting in 2014, Rodio ran a sex-trafficking ring out of his parent’s windowless basement on Lower Rocky Point Road in Sound Beach, and more than 20 victims were identified, said Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini in a statement.

A joint investigation by the Suffolk police department's Human Trafficking Investigations Unit and the Suffolk district attorney's Human Trafficking Team found that Rodio would sometimes keep victims in the basement for extended periods “and force them to use a bucket as a toilet because the basement does not have a bathroom,” Sini said.

Rodio forced his female victims, most of whom were Suffolk residents in their 20s, to engage in prostitution at various motels throughout the county and used the allure of crack cocaine and heroin to “impair their judgment,” officials said.

“This is an individual who clearly had no regard for the women he victimized, subjecting them to exploitation, fear and humiliation,” Sini said. “It is our hope that this guilty plea delivers justice for the many survivors of Rodio’s scheme. Let this also serve as a message to other offenders that my office will continue to aggressively target and prosecute human traffickers.”

Rodio’s attorney is Scott Gross of Garden City, according to court records. Gross could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Suffolk police launched an investigation after officers identified a suspected human trafficking victim during a routine traffic stop in August 2018, officials said. Further investigation revealed the victim had been forced into sex trafficking by Rodio in the spring of that year, officials said.

Rodio’s sentencing is set for March 9 and the court has said the defendant faces a sentence of 9 ½ years prison and five years of post-release supervision. He will have to register as a sex offender upon his release, officials said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Frances Pierre, left, and Mark Clavin testify and DSS mandates new safeguard for abuse, neglect cases
The chamber of the House of Representatives is LI congressional delegation guests at State of the Union
Tyrone Robinson, of Bay Shore, was convicted Tuesday LI man convicted in violent robberies of drug dealers
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, left, and Mayor Bill Serious crime spike fixable, NYPD commissioner says
A shopper concerned about the global coronavirus outbreak One of 3 suspected coronavirus cases in NYC tests negative
Eleanor Daly Kobel with husband James, left, and Southampton purchases rare easement for historic home
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search