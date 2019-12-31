A Westbury man has been arrested on a burglary charge after he allegedly broke into restaurants and stores in the village and stole cash registers from each, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

He is Gerard Conway, 22, according to Officer Craig Beatty, a police spokesman.

Conway is accused of breaking, with a flower pot, the glass front door of a Pizza Hut restaurant in Westbury and stealing the cash register there before stealing the registers from several businesses at the nearby former Source Mall, Beatty said in a news release.

The burglaries allegedly happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The other businesses from which Conway allegedly stole cash registers were the Cheesecake Factory restaurant; the Everything Christmas seasonal store; and Toy Terrace Holiday Express, according to Beatty.

The news release said the registers contained money but didn't say how much. The release did not say why Conway is suspected of being the burglar or whether any proceeds of the burglaries were recovered.

Conway was arrested Monday at 4:30 p.m. and charged with third-degree burglary, Beatty said. Conway's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not known if he was represented by counsel.