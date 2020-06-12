A North Amityville man has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 23-year-old woman in South Farmingdale on Tuesday, Nassau County police said.

Police arrested Avery Palmer, 20, at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. He was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police identified the stolen property as a "firearm," but did not immediately say if it was the same weapon used in the shooting on Tuesday.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to her right shoulder, was transported to a local hospital with what police called "non-life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Poplar Avenue at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. Her recovery status was not immediately known Friday.

Police said after the shooting that detectives had determined it was "not a random act," but have not detailed any relationship between Palmer and the victim.

Palmer is scheduled for arraignment Friday, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.