Southampton Town police have arrested a Westhampton man and charged him with possessing and selling drugs out of his home after a 10-day investigation, they said in a news release.

Jack Ryan Martin, 23, of Beaver Lake Condos was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in Southampton Town Justice Court on charges of second-degree criminal sale of marijuana, fifth- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana after officers arrested him at the home Friday in response to complaints of drug traffic.

Martin had been selling marijuana, THC vape cartridges and vape pens to young adults and high school students, police said.

“Martin advertised his variety of illegal products, targeting youth, on social media and sold directly from his residence and around the rear lot of the Mill Road 7-Eleven store as well as area side streets,” police said in the news release.

The complaints prompted the Southampton Town Police Community Response Unit to launch an investigation, police said. Martin was arrested at about 10:30 a.m., police said, adding that they confiscated vape cartridges, marijuana and over $3,000 in cash from the home.

It was unclear Friday if Martin had retained an attorney.