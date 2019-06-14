TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Southampton man targeted young people with drug sales

Jack Ryan Martin, 23 years of age, of

Jack Ryan Martin, 23 years of age, of Westhampton is aledged to have been engaged in the sale of Marijuana, THC VAPE Cartridges and VAPE Pens to young adults and High School students according to the Southhampton Town Police Department. Photo Credit: OUTHAMPTON TOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT/NDOK

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

Southampton Town police have arrested a Westhampton man and charged him with possessing and selling drugs out of his home after a 10-day investigation, they said in a news release.

Jack Ryan Martin, 23, of Beaver Lake Condos was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in Southampton Town Justice Court on charges of second-degree criminal sale of marijuana, fifth- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana after officers arrested him at the home Friday in response to complaints of drug traffic.

Martin had been selling marijuana, THC vape cartridges and vape pens to young adults and high school students, police said.

“Martin advertised his variety of illegal products, targeting youth, on social media and sold directly from his residence and around the rear lot of the Mill Road 7-Eleven store as well as area side streets,” police said in the news release.

The complaints prompted the Southampton Town Police Community Response Unit to launch an investigation, police said. Martin was arrested at about 10:30 a.m., police said, adding that they confiscated vape cartridges, marijuana and over $3,000 in cash from the home.

It was unclear Friday if Martin had retained an attorney.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Firefighters work the scene of Friday morning's fatal Cops: Woman killed, daughter hurt in house fire
Long Island veterans perform a flag retirement ceremony Flags properly retired at Flag Day ceremony
Melissa Marchese, 18, of Shoreham, was critically injured High school cancels finals after 3 teens hurt in crash
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks on Monday in Legislature, Cuomo OK landmark renters law
Glenn Zaleski of Greenport in court in December Driver pleads guilty in drunken fatal crash
Stony Brook Medicine's mobile mammography van parked outside Mobile breast cancer screenings link community, medicine
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search