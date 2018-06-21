A Southampton man arrested in the hit-and-run death of a delivery driver last month has been indicted on several felonies, including aggravated vehicular homicide, online court records show.

Chace Quinn, 19, had been arrested in May and charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of Joseph Lynn McAlla, police said at the time.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini was expected to discuss details of the indictment later Thursday after Quinn is arraigned, according to a news release.

Quinn hit the victim on County Road 39 on the border of Tuckahoe and Shinnecock Hills on April 5, police have said.

McAlla, 63, of Clifford Township, Pennsylvania, had been making a delivery to Southampton Masonry at 2:30 a.m. when he was hit by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Quinn, according to a criminal complaint filed after his arrest on May 28.

Quinn’s attorney, Peter Smith of Northport, had expressed condolences to McAlla’s family and called the allegations against his client serious.

“We’ve just started our investigation into the allegations,” Smith said after the arrest.