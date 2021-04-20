TODAY'S PAPER
Woodlands burned, eastern box turtle killed in East Quogue fire, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A cash reward is being offered for whoever helps detectives arrest the person who started a fire in East Quogue earlier this month that burned half an acre of woods and killed at least one animal, an eastern box turtle, officials said on Tuesday.

The blaze, which scorched a section of the Southampton Town Woodlands near Josiah Foster Path and Eisenhower Drive, errupted on April 10 at about 2:55 p.m., according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Southampton Town Police Department.

Pictures that were released by police show blackened trees in the woodlands and the turtle, which could not escape.

It is a Class A misdemeanor under New York State law to "unjustifiably" harm or kill wild and domestic animals, according to the Animal Legal and Historical Center.

To submit an anonymous tip to the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-220-TIPS, utilize a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or visit www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

