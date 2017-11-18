A Freeport man was arrested Friday night after New York State Police said he assaulted a trooper during a traffic stop.

State Police said Lenox Pascal, 41, of Freeport, was driving eastbound on the Southern State Parkway at about 9:50 p.m. when a trooper pulled him over near Exit 18 in Lakeview. Police said Pascal’s vehicle had been seen driving erratically.

The trooper who conducted field sobriety tests said Pascal appeared to be intoxicated. When the trooper attempted to place Pascal under arrest, police said, he began to resist and assaulted the trooper.

The trooper and Pascal fought on the ground until two bystanders pulled over and helped restrain Pascal, police said. Pascal was placed under arrest.

Police said Pascal, who was found to have a suspended license from a previous drunken-driving arrest, was charged with second-degree felony assault with intent to cause physical injury to a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated previous conviction, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing government administration and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Pascal was held overnight pending arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead. It was not clear when he would be arraigned or if he had an attorney.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries.