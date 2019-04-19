A North Bellmore man was killed when his car was rear-ended by an impaired driver early Friday on the Southern State Parkway, causing the victim to lose control and crash into a tree, according to State Police.

Chacko T. Mammen, 69, was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release. The crash occurred at about 12:10 a.m., just west of Exit 30 in North Massapequa.

Police arrested Christopher Gomez-Almendarez, 23, of North Baldwin, the driver who authorities said struck the back of Mammen's car. Gomez-Almendarez was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, third-degree assault, and driving while impaired by drugs, police said.

Mammen, driving a 2019 GMC, was traveling west when Gomez-Almendarez, riding in a 2017 Honda Accord, traveling in the right lane, struck the rear of Mammen’s vehicle, police said.

The crash shut all lanes to the Southern State Parkway between exits 30S and 29 until shortly before 6 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

State Police urged anyone who saw the crash to call them at 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential, police said.

CORRECTION: The name of the victim was incorrect in a previous version of this story because police reversed the first and last names.