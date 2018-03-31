A Central Islip man was arrested on felony drug and drunken driving charges following a traffic stop early Saturday morning on the Southern State Parkway, State Police said.

Police said troopers stopped a 2015 Toyota Camry that was being driven “erratically” by Jason Jones, 29, in the area of Straight Path in West Babylon.

Jones attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody by the troopers, police said. Police said he was found to be “highly intoxicated and found to be in possession of crack cocaine.”

Jones was charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony driving while intoxicated due to prior convictions, one count of resisting arrest, and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was scheduled for arraignment in Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip at an unspecified date.