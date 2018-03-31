TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
45° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Police: Central Islip man arrested on drug, DWI charges

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

A Central Islip man was arrested on felony drug and drunken driving charges following a traffic stop early Saturday morning on the Southern State Parkway, State Police said.

Police said troopers stopped a 2015 Toyota Camry that was being driven “erratically” by Jason Jones, 29, in the area of Straight Path in West Babylon.

Jones attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody by the troopers, police said. Police said he was found to be “highly intoxicated and found to be in possession of crack cocaine.”

Jones was charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony driving while intoxicated due to prior convictions, one count of resisting arrest, and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was scheduled for arraignment in Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip at an unspecified date.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Latest Long Island News

Brookhaven Conservative co-chairman of the Suffolk County Conservative Brand: Conservatives struggle over leadership
Cindy Shin, of Hauppauge, fixes her daughter Celeste's For a day, Long Island finally feels like spring
Commuters waiting on line about to board a NICE Bus to add route with no set schedule
Judith Pascale is sworn as Suffolk County clerk Brand: Pascale running into the ‘LaValle Rule’
An aerial view of Lower Manhattan, Sept. 8, State: 1,200 private-sector workers harassed
Al Iaquinta watches video of the sparring session Wantagh’s Iaquinta has focus on UFC 223