A Mattituck man faces stolen property charges after police found stolen soil, mulch, planting pots, and other items from local nurseries in his home, Southold Town Police said Wednesday.

Southold police searched the Theresa Drive home of Jacob Waitz on Wednesday and found about $20,000 worth of stolen nursery merchandise, authorities said, adding the items came from nine local nurseries.

Police arrested Waitz, 40, Wednesday and charged him with nine felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

He is being held in jail overnight and will be arraigned in Southold Town Justice Court on Thursday.