Mattituck man stole $20G in nursery merchandise, police say

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
A Mattituck man faces stolen property charges after police found stolen soil, mulch, planting pots, and other items from local nurseries in his home, Southold Town Police said Wednesday.

Southold police searched the Theresa Drive home of Jacob Waitz on Wednesday and found about $20,000 worth of stolen nursery merchandise, authorities said, adding the items came from nine local nurseries.

Police arrested Waitz, 40, Wednesday and charged him with nine felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

He is being held in jail overnight and will be arraigned in Southold Town Justice Court on Thursday.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

