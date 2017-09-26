A pit bull brought into an emergency veterinary clinic last week in Suffolk County had to be euthanized because it had been left in an unventilated car for hours without any water, officials said.

The dog’s owner, Michael Milone, 60, of Shirley, was charged Sunday with animal cruelty, according to Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA.

“Our detectives got a statement from Mr. Milone. He admitted he left the dog in the car for several hours,” Gross said.

The dog, an 8-year-old named Convict, was covered in vomit, was breathing rapidly and had an internal temperature of 106 degrees when it was brought to the clinic about 3 a.m. Friday, Gross said.

It was euthanized to prevent further suffering, he said.

“Friday was a hot and humid day, but there is no excuse for this,” Gross said. “We repeat this message all the time: Never leave an animal alone in a car.”

Milone is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Nov. 28 to face the misdemeanor charge, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, Gross said.