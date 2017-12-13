TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

SPCA: $5,000 reward in case of neglected dog that was abandoned

The Suffolk County SPCA chief says a young pit bull left on a Ronkonkoma street had to be euthanized.

The distinct collar worn by an abandoned dog

The distinct collar worn by an abandoned dog that had to be euthanized. Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case of a “severely neglected” dog that was founcd abandoned on a Ronkonkoma street and had to be euthanized, the SPCA said Wednesday.

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that on Tuesday the agency received a call from a veterinary hospital about a young, female pit bull with a distinctive collar that was found in a wooded area of Peconic Street, severely emaciated and in critical condition.

“The dog had to be humanely euthanized as there was no chance for her survival,” an SPCA news release said.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call the SPCA at 631-382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

