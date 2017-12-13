A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case of a “severely neglected” dog that was founcd abandoned on a Ronkonkoma street and had to be euthanized, the SPCA said Wednesday.

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that on Tuesday the agency received a call from a veterinary hospital about a young, female pit bull with a distinctive collar that was found in a wooded area of Peconic Street, severely emaciated and in critical condition.

“The dog had to be humanely euthanized as there was no chance for her survival,” an SPCA news release said.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call the SPCA at 631-382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential.