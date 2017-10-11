An Islip man was arrested Tuesday, charged with animal cruelty, after he abandoned two adult pit bulls in a crate last week in Bohemia, the Suffolk County SPCA said.
Randy Carnahan, 34, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, SPCA Chief Roy Gross said.
Authorities said the charges stem from the dogs being abandoned and caged, without any provision for “proper sustenance.”
Gross said the caged pit bulls were found in a parking lot behind a coffee shop not far from Long Island MacArthur Airport on Oct. 5 and investigators traced them to Carnahan.
The dogs are now at a local animal shelter and will be offered for adoption, Gross said.
Carnahan was remanded, pending arraignment, the SPCA said. Arraignment details were not immediately available.
It also was not clear whether Carnahan is represented by counsel.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.