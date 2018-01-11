TODAY'S PAPER
SPCA: Animal cruelty charges for Mastic Beach pit bull owner

Coco and Princess were found to be “emaciated and dehydrated” during evaluation at veterinary office, according to the SPCA.

Xavier Maisonet, 32, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 10,

Xavier Maisonet, 32, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty over treatment of his two pit bulls, the Suffolk County SPCA says. Photo Credit: SPCA

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Complaints about neglected dogs led to a Mastic Beach man being charged with two counts of animal cruelty, the Suffolk County SPCA said Thursday.

Xavier Maisonet, 32, was charged Wednesday with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty because he failed to provide proper food and veterinary care to his female pit bulls, Coco and Princess, the SPCA said in a news release.

The SPCA said it had launched an investigation into Maisonet “after receiving complaints the dogs were severely neglected.”

Coco, a 6-year-old, and Princess, a 2-year-old, were transported to a veterinary hospital for evaluation and the SPCA said it was determined that the dogs “were emaciated and dehydrated.”

Maisonet now faces arraignment Jan. 18 in First District Court in Central Islip.

If convicted, Maisonet would be required to register with the Suffolk County Animal Abuse Registry, the SPCA said.

Registrants remain on that registry for five years and must notify authorities of any change of residence.

The SPCA urges anyone who witnesses an act of animal cruelty or neglect to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722. All calls will remain confidential.

