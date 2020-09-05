TODAY'S PAPER
Crime

Speeding car hits another vehicle head on, seriously injuring driver, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A motorist driving "at a high rate of speed" in a 2018 Mercedes crashed head on into a 2020 Mercedes on Saturday night, trapping its driver in the car on Southampton's Dune Road, Southampton Town police said.

The trapped driver, Barbara Reich, 81, of Boca Raton, was freed by the Hampton Bays fire department and flown to Stony Brook University Hospital with very serious injuries, police said in a statement. The condition of her passenger, Rebecca Reich, 20, was not released by police.

Police said the driver of the speeding car, Mark Criollo, also was flown to Stony Brook hospital, but his condition was not released. The condition of his passenger, Jonathan Medina-Guanga, 20, also was not released.

Criollo, 20 of Hampton Bays, was charged with reckless driving and assault. His Mercedes was on fire when officers arrived after the 7:33 p.m. crash, police said.

State Police helped Southampton officers reconstruct what happened and several witnesses remained at the site.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash should call Southampton detectives at 631-702-2230.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

