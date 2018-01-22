TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Driver went more than 20 miles on LIE at speeds over 120 mph

Medford man was high on drugs when he fnally left the highway at Exit 64 and was arrested, Suffolk police say

Muhammad Javed, 27, of Medford, was arrested after

Muhammad Javed, 27, of Medford, was arrested after driving faster than 120 mph on the Long Island Expressway for more than 20 miles while under the influence of drugs, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Medford man was under the influence of drugs when he drove more than 20 miles on the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County in the middle of the night Monday at speeds exceeding 120 mph, police said.

Muhammad Javed, 27, was first seen speeding on the LIE by Nassau County police as he crossed the county line from Nassau into Suffolk about 2:20 a.m. in a 2012 Honda Accord, according to Suffolk County police.

Nassau officers notified Suffolk police, who tracked Javed at 124 mph at one point, and he was finally arrested at 2:30 a.m. as he left the highway at Exit 64 in Medford, police said.

Javed was awaiting arraignment later Monday in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, reckless driving and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

He was also given a summons for speeding, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

