Cops: Driver went 120 mph on Southern Parkway

Antonio Rizo, 42, of Elmont, “was found to be in possession of edible cannabis in the form of cookies, cereal treats, and brownies,” State Police said.

Antonio Rizo, 42, drove 120 mph on the

Antonio Rizo, 42, drove 120 mph on the Southern State Parkway, police said Wednesday. Photo Credit: NY State Police

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
An Elmont man who drove 120 mph on the Southern State Parkway had marijuana-laced cookies, cereal treats and brownies, State Police said.

Troopers said they stopped Antonio Rizo, 42, of News Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after he reached 120 mph on the parkway, which has a 55 mph limit.

“The traffic stop resulted in a probable cause search, where Rizo was found to be in possession of edible cannabis in the form of cookies, cereal treats, and brownies; along with small quantities of marijuana,” State Police said in a news release.

Police said Rizo was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on a 31 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment and aggravated unlicensed operation.

CORRECTION: The speed of the vehicle was incorrect in a previous version of this story.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

