Cops: Driver went 120 mph on Southern Parkway
An Elmont man who drove 120 mph on the Southern State Parkway had marijuana-laced cookies, cereal treats and brownies, State Police said.
Troopers said they stopped Antonio Rizo, 42, of News Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after he reached 120 mph on the parkway, which has a 55 mph limit.
“The traffic stop resulted in a probable cause search, where Rizo was found to be in possession of edible cannabis in the form of cookies, cereal treats, and brownies; along with small quantities of marijuana,” State Police said in a news release.
Police said Rizo was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on a 31 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment and aggravated unlicensed operation.
CORRECTION: The speed of the vehicle was incorrect in a previous version of this story.
