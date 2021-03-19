TODAY'S PAPER
Officer hurt when driver flees traffic stop near Roosevelt Field Mall, Nassau police say

Police said a driver fleeing a traffic stop

Credit: John Scalesi

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Spotting a speeding car in East Garden City on Thursday evening, officers pulled it over — but the "combative" driver refused to obey orders and drove off, striking a police car, the Nassau police said.

The motorist, David Sang, 21, of Brooklyn, had been driving a 2001 Nissan near Roosevelt Field Mall shortly before 6:30 p.m. when he was stopped. He then headed north on Ring Road, which circles the mall, where he lost control and collided with the median, the police said.

The officer who was in the car that police said Sang hit suffered head, back and neck pain and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The police also sent Sang to the hospital for an evaluation, police said.

Sang faces multiple charges, the police said: attempted assault, criminal possession of a forged instrument, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, criminal mischief and speeding.

Police did not say why Sang was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

