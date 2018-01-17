A Pennsylvania man who was pulled over in his speeding Porsche on the Southern State Parkway early Wednesday was found to have nearly 8 ounces of cocaine in the car, license plates from other states, and fake identification, a New York State Park Police official said.

Steven Picard, 36, who also had $1,200 in cash, blank checks and a printer with him, also was driving with a suspended license, Park Police Maj. Anthony Astacio said.

Astacio said Picard was driving a Porsche Cayenne at 93 mph in a 55 mph zone when police stopped him at about 2 a.m. as he was eastbound on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 29 in Wantagh.

Picard presented fake identification to police and was asked for his real identification. He then produced a license that was found to be suspended, Astacio said.

Police impounded the car and did an “inventory check” before sending it to the impound yard, Astacio said. During that check, police said they found nearly 8 ounces of crack and powder cocaine in the trunk.

Park police said Picard will face felony drug charges, among others, and he was still being processed Wednesday afternoon.