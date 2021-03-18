Feds: Former LIRR employee charged with falsifying report linked to 2019 Speonk train derailment

A former signalman on the Long Island Rail Road was arrested Thursday on charges hat he lied about having inspected the electric line to a switch whose break caused the 2019 Memorial Day two-train crash that forced the suspension of service to the South Fork during that holiday weekend, according to a federal complaint.

Stuart Conklin, 64, a former resident of Ronkonkoma, lied about having in April inspected the faulty electrical line that the resulted a month later in the May crash at Speonk between an eastbound and westbound train, the complaint said.

Conklin claimed in a report he was required to file that he had inspected the line during his usual work as he walked the track, officials said.

Conklin was charged with "knowingly and willfully [making] a false entry in a record or report required" under United States law.

Testing and a report on the integrity of the line is supposed to be completed every ninety days to ensure the safety of a railroads operation.

Conviction of the charge against Conklin carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.

Conklin was not charged with causing the accident.

Conklin’s attorney, Anthony LaPinta, said in a statement: "Stuart Conklin was a hard-working and loyal Long Island rail Road employee. I am not convinced that Mr. Conklin‘s conduct rises to the level of criminality."

LaPInta said his client retired from the railtroad in May of 2019.

The evidence against Conklin includes LIRR video footage showing that Conklin was not near the electric line on April 26, 2019, the day he was supposed to have performed the inspection, according to the complaint filed by an agent of the Inspector General’s office of federal Department of Transportation.

The investigation also showed that cell-site data from Conklin’s phone showed that on a number of other occasions, he was not at work when he was supposed to be, court papers say.

The electric line is known as a rail bond which is "a jumper around a joint in the rails o a track to insure continuity of conductivity for signal currents, " the complaint says.

No one was injured in the crash early Saturday morning which forced the evacuation of 30 passengers from the eastbound train and the westbound train that had no passengers, but which ripped up hundreds of feet of track.

It took about 100 LIRR workers to repair the damage , but service was not restored to the regular schedule on the line until Monday. The Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest on the LIRR for holiday travel to the Hamptons and Montauk on the South Fork

In October of 2019, after an investigation into the incident by the Federal Railroad Administration, the MTA’s chief safety officer ,Patrick Warren, said that "The May 25 Speonk derailment resulted from a signal system malfunction caused by a defective signal system component, and the matter is still under investigation."

According to the FRA report, the westbound train, with no passengers, had pulled over to a side track east of Speonk to permit the eastbound train to pass..

The crew of the 14-car westbound train, without any passengers, was "aware that [the train was too long to fit into the siding," but a signal indicated to a ‘block operator" in Babylon, monitoring the trains’ progress that the train had cleared the main track, the report said.

The engineer of the eastbound train, getting the signal to proceed, was five car-lengths from impact when he saw the rear car of the pulled over train—a diesel locomotive—"fouling"—or sticking out—on to the main track ahead of him, the report said.

The engineer of the eastbound train applied the emergency brakes, but his train struck the left side of the other’s engine, the report said.