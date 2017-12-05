TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 56° Good Afternoon
Overcast 56° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Police: Woman ‘fends off’ man who grabbed her in Speonk

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Southampton Town police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who grabbed a woman while she was out walking in the Speonk area Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. and described the victim as being in her 60s.

Lt. Susan C. Ralph declined to say exactly where or on what street the incident took place.

According to a police news release, the woman told authorities that the man grabbed her while she was out walking but she “fended off” the man. He then released her and fled in a dark-gray sport utility vehicle.

The suspect is described as in his 50s and about 5-foot-10 with a stocky build. He is partially bald but has shoulder length hair.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230. All calls will remain confidential.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Malverne police said this van has been used Police: Package thief who hit 5 times sought
Long Island started Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, with Weather: Highs near 60, windy with rain possible
Travelers arrive at the departure terminal at LaGuardia 6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia
Hempstead Town officials charged Roy Gunther Jr., a Charges against code officer dismissed
Arooba Ahmed, of Half Hollow Hills High School LI trio poised for Siemens award announcement
Wood marked with a 2016 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Where do Rockefeller trees go after Christmas?
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE