Southampton Town police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who grabbed a woman while she was out walking in the Speonk area Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. and described the victim as being in her 60s.

Lt. Susan C. Ralph declined to say exactly where or on what street the incident took place.

According to a police news release, the woman told authorities that the man grabbed her while she was out walking but she “fended off” the man. He then released her and fled in a dark-gray sport utility vehicle.

The suspect is described as in his 50s and about 5-foot-10 with a stocky build. He is partially bald but has shoulder length hair.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230. All calls will remain confidential.