This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Evening
Overcast 47° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Thomas Spota’s last day will be Friday, says DA’s office

After his indictment last month on federal obstruction of justice charges, Suffolk district attorney says he will leave his post.

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said this

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said this is his last week in office. Photo Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

By Andrew Smith  andrew.smith@newsday.com @ziptron
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota’s last day in office will be Friday, his office said Wednesday.

Spota announced two weeks ago after his indictment on federal obstruction of justice charges that he would be leaving his office.

Many of his critics, including County Executive Steve Bellone and Spota’s elected successor, Timothy Sini, have said all along that he should have resigned as soon as he was indicted.

Spota stayed in office to conclude “normal administrative matters relating to my retirement,” he said at the time. His chief assistant, Emily Constant, will run the office until Sini takes over on Jan. 1, unless Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appoints an interim successor before then.

Spota spokesman Robert Clifford said neither Spota nor Constant would comment Wednesday. Friday is a state holiday, so effectively Spota’s last day in office is Thursday.

Spota and one of his chief aides, Christopher McPartland, were indicted last month on federal charges accusing them of taking part in a cover-up of former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke’s assault of Christopher Loeb in 2012. Loeb had been arrested after Burke’s police vehicle had been broken into. Loeb was accused of stealing a duffel bag that contained a gun belt, pornography, sex toys and other items.

Clifford has said that McPartland, who runs the political corruption unit, was reassigned “to duties unrelated to his former responsibilities.”

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, will be a mix Forecast: LI to get ‘coldest air of the season’
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen here De Blasio: School fixes to be ‘greatest passion’
Northport Middle School in 2014. The K-wing of Officials: School district addresses air issues
Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Mondello spoke Town’s one-party rule fails to end with election
Democratic Nassau County executive candidate Laura Curran and Surprise win for Dems in Hempstead race
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran at her home Curran wins Nassau executive race as Martins concedes
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE